India's Under-19 cricketers relying on money sent by parents to meet daily expenses: Report

New Delhi: Despite the appointment of a four-member panel to look after the functioning of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the problems faced by the cricketers are yet to be solved.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Under-19 cricketers and coach Rahul Dravid, are yet to receive their daily allowances.

As a result of the sacking of BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, and the cash withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 per week following the demonetisation policy, the players are finding it extremely difficult to meet their daily expenses.

The reason for the delay in payment is said to be the absence of an authorised signatory to sign on the cheques. After removal of Shirke, as well as Anurag Thakur, the board is now left with joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary. But in order to make one of them the new signatory, the board’s members will have to pass a new resolution.

The players, who are currently staying in a posh hotel in Mumbai, shared their ordeal.

“We are managing somehow. During match-days, one meal is organised by the host association and breakfast is complimentary at the hotel. But the biggest problem is dinner. We are put up in a posh hotel in Mumbai where a sandwich costs over Rs 1,500. Players have no option but to step out for a meal after a tiring day on the field," a member of the U-19 team told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

It remains to be seen whether the newly-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) can come up with a solution anytime soon.