Injured Angelo Mathews ruled out of New Zealand ODIs

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand and is also doubtful for the subsequent two Tests against Australia due to a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old was forced to retire hurt after picking up the injury during the afternoon session on the fourth day of his side's second Test against New Zealand which the latter went on to win by huge 423 runs in Christchurch.

Now, the scans have revealed that a grade two strain in his left hamstring, somthing which will keep him out of action for at least four weeks.

Confirming the news, ESPNcricinfo quoted skipper Dinesh Chandimal as saying,"Angelo had a scan last night, and it's a grade two hamstring strain. The physio said he's out for four weeks."

Mathews was earlier dropped from Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad before Lasith Malinga, who was named the side's skipper for New Zealand tour, decided to pick him for the three ODIs and lone T20I against the Kane Williamson-led side.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand will lock horns in ODI series from January 3 at the Bay Oval while they will face Australia in two-match Test series, beginning January 24 at the Gabba in Brisbane.