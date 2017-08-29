Injured Aussie bowler Josh Hazlewood out of India tour

New Delhi: No team comes to India unprepared. But some teams, despite their best laid plans, often themselves fighting the it seems, Australian cricket team has found itself in such a sticky situation after

Weeks ahead of their limited-overs' series in India, Australia have found themselves fighting with an injury crisis. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia confirmed that they will miss the services of mercurial pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood, 26, has been ruled out of the upcoming series in India after suffering a side strain during the first Test against Bangladesh. The fast bowler is already out of the two-match Test series in Bangladesh.

The pacer picked up the injury on the third day of ongoing first Test. It's reported that he suffered the strain while bowling the second over of the third day. The unfinished over was completed by Ashton Agar finished.

"He's (Hazlewood) going to be really hard to replace," his fast bowling partner Pat Cummins said at the end of the day.

"He's played all but one of the last 30 Tests. He said it is going to be pretty hard sitting at home watching, he hasn't done that for three or four years. So he's a big member around the group," Cummins added.

Australia will play five ODIs against India, starting September 17 in Chennai. The ODI series will be followed by three Twenty internationals.

Hazlewood made his Australia debut in an ODI match against England at Southampton on June 22, 2010. He has since played 30 Tests, 38 ODIs and seven T20Is, taking 118, 64 and eight wickets respectively.

He is yet to play an ODI against India. But in four Tests, he has taken nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul. He is also handy with the bat, in those many matches, he has struck 236 runs with a highest score of 39.

In T20Is, he has taken eight wickets in seven matches against India.

Despite his seemingly innocuous stats against India, Hazlewood has been one of Australia's main bowlers in recent times. Missing him a long and challeneging tour like this may well prove detrimental for the visitors, whoc had lost the Test series in the first leg earlier this year.