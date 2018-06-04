हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England

Injured Chris Woakes ruled out of Scotland ODI

 England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the one-off ODI against Scotland due to a thigh injury.

Injured Chris Woakes ruled out of Scotland ODI
Reuters

 England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the one-off ODI against Scotland due to a thigh injury.

The 29-year-old bagged four wickets before he was forced to leave the field with tightness in his right quad at the end of Pakistan`s second innings during the drawn second Test of the two-match series against England.

Woakes will now be assessed this week to know the extent of his injury ahead of the five-match ODI series against Australia, beginning June 13 at The Oval. As a result, Surrey`s Tom Curran has been called in the squad as a replacement for injured Woakes, ESPNcricinfo reported.

With this, Woakes becomes the second player to be ruled out of the Scotland ODI after all-rounder Ben Stokes was sidelined for one-off match next weekend and the first part of the five-match series against Australia with a torn hamstring.

Stokes sustained the injury while fielding during a practice session ahead if the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at Headingley.

He was later replaced by debutant paceman Sam Curran. England are also slated to play a one-off ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10 before they will head to Australian series.

Tags:
EnglandChris WoakesScotlandInjuryEdinburghSam CurranCricket

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close