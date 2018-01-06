Injured Dale Steyn ruled out of Test series against India

Cape Town: South Africa were dealt a major blow after their seniormost pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out for the remainder of three-match Test series against India after damaging a tissue on his left heel during the second day of the opening Test.

Steyn left the field three balls into his 18th over as he felt pain in his left heel.

It has been learnt that he has damaged a tissue and will be out for a minimum period of four to six weeks that rules him out of the ongoing Test series against the visiting Indian team.

Steyn, in fact, was getting into the groove as he had figures of 2/51 with wickets of opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha during his comeback Test.

He was out of action for one year after a major surgery for shoulder dislocation.

He recently made a comeback in competitive cricket but Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not play him during the four-day Test against Zimbabwe to preserve him for the India series.