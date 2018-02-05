Injured Quinton de Kock out of remaining ODIs and T20Is against India

South Africa had their injury woes increased on Monday after wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock was ruled out of the remainder of the six-game ODI series and the following T20I rubber against India.

De Kock was hit on the hands a couple of times by Jasprit Bumrah in the second ODI at Centurion, as a result of which he picked up a wrist injury.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained the injury in a release from Cricket South Africa: “Quinton suffered an extreme blow to the left wrist while batting in the second ODI on Sunday and felt severe pain and discomfort. Further investigation revealed severe bony bruising to the area, with associated swelling around the tendon in the wrist."

"This type of injury will require between 2-4 weeks to heal, which subsequently rules him out of the remainder of the ODI and T20 series against India. The Cricket South Africa medical team will aim to have him ready for the Test series against Australia starting next month,” he added.

De Kock was the third South African player to be affected by injury after AB de Villiers and captain Faf du Plessis. However, de Villiers was likely to return after the third ODI.

Du Plessis had picked up a finger injury during the first ODI at Durban, leaving him out of contention for the remaining ODIs and the following T20s against India. Young batsman Aiden Markram captained South Africa in his stead in Centurion. He will continue in the role for the remainder of the ODI series.

The third match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Cape Town, with South Africa trailing India 2-0.