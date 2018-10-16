हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JP Duminy

Injured South African all-rounder JP Duminy ruled out of Australia tour

Duminy has also been sidelined from the upcoming Mzansi Super League (MSL) following the shoulder injury with Quinton de Kock announced as the replacement player.

Injured South African all-rounder JP Duminy ruled out of Australia tour
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

South African all-rounder JP Duminy has been ruled out of the team`s upcoming tour to Australia due to a shoulder injury.

Announcing the news, South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee revealed that Duminy had aggravated the already-existing shoulder injury during the recently-concluded series against Zimbabwe. Moosajee further said that Duminy`s return would now depend on the time he takes to recover from the injury.

"JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe. The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL," Sport24 quoted Moosajee, as saying."At the moment we can`t say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery," he added.

Meanwhile, Duminy has also been sidelined from the upcoming Mzansi Super League (MSL) following the shoulder injury with Quinton de Kock announced as the replacement player. South Africa are slated to play a three-match ODI series and one T20I match against Australia from November 4 to 17. 

Tags:
JP DuminyAustraliaSouth AfricaQuinton de Kock

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close