Injured Steve Smith doubtful for India-Australia T20 opener in Ranchi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 10:07
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Australia suffered a massive scare ahead of the first T20I against hosts India as skipper Steve Smith sustained a minor shoulder injury during practice in Ranchi, on Thursday.

During Friday's practice session, Smith took a few throw-downs from Graeme Hick, the batting coach, before making his way back to the hotel. He also had a few discussions with Richard Saw, the squad's doctor, Alex Kountouris, the physio, Mark Waugh, the selector and David Saker.

However, his injury concern doesn’t seem to be too serious for it won’t keep him out of the Ashes that begins on November 23. A decision on his availability for the contest will be made prior to toss. David Warner is expected to lead the side in his absence.

Additionally, it could see Glenn Maxwell move up in the batting order to allow him more time to take on the Indian attack.

"We're really lucky that we’ve got a really flexible batting order," wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine said.

"Glenn has opened the batting in a few Twenty20s for Australia in the subcontinent and has done really well. But Finchy and Davey Warner are probably two of the better T20 opening batsman in the world so I'd expect they would probably open. But I'm really not sure. It’s great that we’ve got the flexibility and there's a number of guys who could do it," he said.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 1st T20cricket newsSteve SmithIndia Cricket News

