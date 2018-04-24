Injury rules SRH pacer Billy Stanlake out of the rest of IPL 2018

Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2018 on account of a fractured finger on Tuesday.

SRH announced the development on Twitter ahead of their match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2018 owing to a fractured finger. The #OrangeArmy wishes him a speedy recovery. — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 24, 2018

"Billy sustained a displaced fracture on the fifth finger of his right hand whilst fielding. Surgical reduction and fixation was required to restore the function to that finger," a media release from the franchise elaborated on the nature of the injury.

Stanlake played four matches this season and took five wickets, with 2/21 against Kolkata (KKR) being his best bowling figures. He was chosen Man of the Match for his match-winning performance against Dinesh Karthik's men.

Hyderabad, after a hat-trick of wins at the start of the season, slipped to two consecutive defeats.

The 23-year-old Stanlake featured in all those three wins and impressed one and all with his fiery pace and bounce.

In his last match for SRH, the lanky pacer returned 0/38 as Kane Williamson's men came up short against Chennai.

SRH are yet to announce a replacement for the Aussie.

Earlier in the day, SRH also revealed that their star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar wouldn't be part of the match against Mumbai. A niggling back injury was reported to be the reason behind his withdrawal.

"Bhuvi did not travel with the team and is not playing the next match," Williamson told reporters ahead of the match.