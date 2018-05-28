हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wriddhiman Saha

Injury scare for Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Afghanistan Test

BCCI

New Delhi: A thumb injury to India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has made him a doubtful starter for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting in Bengaluru from June 14.

Saha injured his right thumb while playing for Hyderabad in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata on May 25.

"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," said the BCCI in a statement.

If Saha is unable to regain full fitness, Parthiv Patel or Dinesh Karthik could replace him for Afghanistan's inaugural Test.

Tags:
Wriddhiman SahaAfghanistanIndiaone-off TestCricketBengaluruParthiv Patel

