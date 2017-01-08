Inspired by India's cricket reforms, PCB mulling massive overhaul including age-cap of 70 years
Interestingly enough, the PCB is currently headed by 82-year-old Shaharyar Khan.
New Delhi: Certainly inspired by India's cricket reform, Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly mulling to adopt age-cap of 70 years for its administrators.
"The board has now drawn up a shortlist of potential candidates all former test players who will be given assignments with the teams in future," a PCB source told PTI.
Indian cricket is in the midst of a massive overhaul after Supreme Court directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to adopt the recommendations made by Justice Lodha panel, including the application of age-gap of 70 years for its administrators.
Interestingly enough, the PCB is currently headed by 82-year-old Shaharyar Khan.
Besides, the PCB is planning to assign dedicated coaches for A and junior teams, and have listed a number former players for the responsibilities.
The report claimed that list of former players who will now be appointed as managers of various teams include Iqbal Qasim, Haroon Rasheed, Talat Ali, Moin Khan, Jalaluddin, Nadeem Khan, Iqbal Sikander.
India have seen a spurt in talented youngsters and the credit has been given the BCCI's brilliant plan to harness young talents. For example, the availability of batting great Rahul Dravid as the junior coach has been hailed by everyone.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have just witnessed a Test series whitewash in Australia and lost vital ranking points even as India continued to remain buoyant after defeating England.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Who will be benefited from Samajwadi Party feud?
- Veteran actor Om Puri passes away in Mumbai
- DNA: Will Finland-inspired 'basic income scheme' be successful in India?
- Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed killed in an encounter in J&K's Budgam district
- Why there is no strict action against molestation of women?
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- Final allowances for central govt employees under 7th Pay Commission likely to come in March: Fin Min official
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled