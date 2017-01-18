Inspired by Yuvraj Singh's fighting spirit, Harbhajan Singh eyes comeback in Indian team

New Delhi: Discarded Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has 711 international wickets to his name, hasn't given up on his dream of representing the country once again.

One of India's finest spinners, the selectors have not included Harbhajan in the team lately, with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra all doing well.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the offie said he was looking forward to doing well for Punjab in different tournaments as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) to make a comeback in the team for ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

"I am focused on making a comeback to the India team. I haven’t given up and want to do well in whatever chances I get in the coming three-four months. I am targeting the Champions Trophy (June, in England). Till then, I need to perform consistently and to my potential. I will be working hard to achieve this target for Punjab and then in the IPL," the 36-year-old said.

The Turbanator also hailed Yuvraj's fighting spirit and said it was an inspiration for rest of the cricketers.

"Yuvi is a fighter who never gives up easily. To make a comeback, he had to score a lot many runs. He did that, scoring so many runs in Ranji Trophy, including a couple of big knocks. His comeback is inspiring for others too. He has been India’s finest finisher and, knowing his potential, I am sure he will do well against England," he said.

As a result of his brilliant form in Ranji Trophy, Yuvraj was recalled in India's 15-man squad for limited-overs series against England.