Interaction with Indian women's cricket team leaves PM Narendra Modi 'delighted' – In pics

It was a hectic day for the Indian women's cricket. First, Mithali Raj & Co attended a reception at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, then the players committed to their media obligations. But the biggest occassion of the day was a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 23:56
Interaction with Indian women&#039;s cricket team leaves PM Narendra Modi &#039;delighted&#039; – In pics
Courtesy: Twitter (@narendramodi)

 New Delhi: It was a hectic day for the Indian women's cricket. First, Mithali Raj & Co attended a reception at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, then the players committed to their media obligations. But the biggest occassion of the day was a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi took to Twitter and shared photos of him meeting with India's newest stars. In a series of tweets, Modi hailed each player with individual posts. Here are some of the tweets.

On Sunday, India let slip a historic title triumph with nerves getting the better of it in a tense summit clash against England.

It was an anti-climactic result for India since they were well on course for a memorable triumph, sitting pretty at 191 for three in 42.5 before a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs.

Needing just 38 runs off 43 balls,the Indian lower middle order committed harakiri losing seven wickets for 28 runs in 6.5 overs.

TAGS

Narendra ModiIndian women's cricketMithali RajPrime Minister Modicricket news

