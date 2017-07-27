Interaction with Indian women's cricket team leaves PM Narendra Modi 'delighted' – In pics

New Delhi: It was a hectic day for the Indian women's cricket. First, Mithali Raj & Co attended a reception at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, then the players committed to their media obligations. But the biggest occassion of the day was a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi took to Twitter and shared photos of him meeting with India's newest stars. In a series of tweets, Modi hailed each player with individual posts. Here are some of the tweets.

Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian cricket team that took part in the women's cricket world cup. @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/750452ZzUx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

Delighted to meet the proud skipper of a proud team, @M_Raj03. Congratulated her for her leadership and her game. pic.twitter.com/qIQlOjPmHu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

Met @mandhana_smriti. This remarkable player overcame an injury & played the WC. Her innings against England at Derby was stupendous. pic.twitter.com/WjVpsYEcn1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

Was happy to meet Poonam Raut, who played consistently well through the World Cup. Her contribution to the team is invaluable. pic.twitter.com/GMSkUoyKIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

With the talented @ImHarmanpreet...congratulated her for her memorable innings against Australia & wished her the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/E2BRzLZNiv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

With @ImSushVerma...a reliable wicket keeper and wonderful player. pic.twitter.com/9PZCK4zbSy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

On Sunday, India let slip a historic title triumph with nerves getting the better of it in a tense summit clash against England.

It was an anti-climactic result for India since they were well on course for a memorable triumph, sitting pretty at 191 for three in 42.5 before a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs.

Needing just 38 runs off 43 balls,the Indian lower middle order committed harakiri losing seven wickets for 28 runs in 6.5 overs.