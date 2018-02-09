International Cricket Council appoints Indra Nooyi as its first independent female director

Dubai: PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi has been appointed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board as the governing body's first independent female director.

Nooyi will join the Board in June 2018 to align with the term of the ICC Independent Chairman, following the unanimous confirmation of her appointment at Friday's meeting, an ICC release said.

"I am thrilled to join the ICC as the first person to be appointed to this role. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, ICC's partners and cricketers around the world to grow our sport responsibly and give our fans a new reason to follow every ball and shot," Nooyi said.

ICC Chairman, Shashank Manohar, said: " Adding another independent director, particularly a female, is such an important step forward in improving our governance. To have someone of Indra's calibre is fantastic news for the global game."

The introduction of an Independent Director, who must be female, was approved by the ICC Full Council in June last year as part of wide-ranging constitutional change aimed at improving the governance of the sport.

The Independent Director will be appointed for a two-year term although she may be re-appointed for two further terms with a maximum six-year consecutive period of service.