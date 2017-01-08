close
Emirates Airline quickly responded to Sehwag's troll.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 17:05
International news website commits faux pas by mistaking Sushant as Dhoni; gets trolled by Sehwag

New Delhi: Emirates 247, a Dubai-based online news website covered the news of MS Dhoni stepping down as India's limited overs captain but mistakenly put Sushant Singh Rajput's picture.

Seeing the image of Sushant, who played the role of then India's ODI & T20 captain, Virender Sehwag trolled the brand hilariously, asking them to not mistake him with another guy as he prepares to board a flight with them soon. In doing so, Viru had put an image of his lookalike in the tweet. Sehwag too mistook Emirates247 as the same brand as Emirates Airline but the latter replied to the troll, saving Viru from getting trolled in return.

".@Emirates247 I am flying with you in a while , hope you don't allow him to board instead of me," Viru wrote as a reply to the post.

Emirates Airline was quick to respond to Sehwag's troll, assuring him that they do know who the real Sehwag is, putting a real image of him in the tweet.

"@virendersehwag No worries, we've got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us. @Emirates247," tweeted Emirates Airline.

Clearly, Sehwag is India's troll king!

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 16:11

