Inzamam-ul-Haq may have used his influence for son's selection in junior team

Former Pakistan cricket captain and currently the chief selector of the national team Inzamam-ul-Haq has been accused of using his influence to get his son selected in the junior team of the country.

Inzamam found himself in the middle of a massive storm after a former chief selector - Abdul Qadir - claimed that strings were being pulled at the highest cricketing levels to get Ibtisam-ul-Haq in Pakistan's junior cricket team. He claimed that he had been told of this by chief selector of the junior national team Basit Ali. All three - Inzamam, Qadir and Ali - have played cricket for Pakistan at the international level.

Pakistani media was abuzz with reports that Inzamam may have exerted influence for his son to find a place in the national junior team. Inzamam and Basit have both denied the charge leveled by Qadir. Inzamam even took to Twitter to demand an open inquiry. “I strongly refute this unfounded and malicious claim. For the record, no one from junior selection committee was approached and there is no truth in this. I am taking this matter quite seriously and will be meeting PCB chairman for an open inquiry on this matter tomorrow," he tweeted.

I strongly refute this unfounded and malicious claim. For the record, no one from junior selection committee was approached and there is no truth in this. I am taking this matter quite seriously and will be meeting PCB chair for an open enquiry on this matter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dr4ExRKoIj — Inzamam ul Haq (@InziTheLegend) September 11, 2018

This is not the first time, however, that Inzamam has been accused of getting family members into cricket teams. Previously, there were rumours that he got his nephew - Imam-ul-Haq - picked for the national team. The 22-year-old has slammed four hundreds in the nine ODIs he has played in - silencing critics in the process.