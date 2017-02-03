Inzamam-ul-Haq silences reporter who asked him about return of Salman Butt in Pakistan team

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who presently is the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), silenced a reporter in style when asked about return of veteran batsman Salman Butt in the national team.

While speaking during a visit to the Sports Journalists` Association of Lahore, Inzamam was authoritatively told by a reporter that Salman`s performance in the domestic season has been impressive and, therefore, it made him eligible for selection.

Not just that, the reporter further went on to say that PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan had also given a green signal to Butt for selection in the national team.

Giving a witty response to the reporter`s detailed question, the Express Tribune quotes Inzamam as saying, "You are right! You`ve answered your question yourself."

Although the room soon filled with laughter, Inzamam provided a clarification on Salman`s probable return.

The chief selector, citing the example of off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, insisted that Butt needs to play a complete season of domestic cricket if he wants to have any chance of international return.

"When you are out for five years, you need to make a comeback by playing a complete season of domestic cricket," Inzamam said.

"I would like to present the example of [off-spinner Saeed] Ajmal. When he came back after re-modelling his action, we rushed him into the national team. I think that was very early. He should have played in the domestic circuit for six months at least," he concluded.

Butt, along with Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, was found guilty of various offences of corrupt behaviour relating to the Lord`s Test between England and Pakistan in August 2010 by the independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal in February 2011.

(With ANI inputs)