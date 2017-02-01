IPL-10 to start on April 5; existing process for vendor deals
The four-member panel also had assurance for franchises.
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday confirmed that the 10th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence as per schedule on April 5 while the existing processes for availing the services and appointment of vendors will continue.
"The IPL 2017 season will commence as scheduled from 5th April 2017. The IPL operational timelines for 2017 season will be communicated shortly by the BCCI/IPL management team," a media release stated.
"The Committee of Administrators (COA) met the concerned BCCI officials today to take stock of the urgent and important matters mainly concerning the successful conduct of IPL 2017.
The COA has issued directions that the existing processes for availing the services and the appointment of the vendors for IPL will continue for this season," the release further stated.
The four-member panel also had assurance for franchises.
"The COA further assures the Franchisees and all the stakeholders that all the IPL preparations will be promptly dealt with under the supervision and directions of the COA by the BCCI/IPL management team," it stated.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Watch - President Pranab Mukherjee's budget session speech at Parliament
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS