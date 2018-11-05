हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 12: Delhi Daredevils sign Dhawan in exchange for 3 players from Sun Risers

The SRH released a statement regarding the same on Monday highlighting the player being unsettled as a vital reason behind their decision. 

Image Credits: IANS

The Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) have agreed upon a trade involving the transfer of former Sun Risers Hyderabad captain Shikhar Dhawan to the former with Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma all set to join SRH in return during the IPL 2019's first trading window. 

Dhawan was reportedly unsettled at SRH after the franchise opted to retain David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar instead, resulting in him being released for the auction. The Sun Risers purchased the opener for just INR 5.2 crore during the IPL 2018 auction, using their RTM (Right To Match) card which was way lessser in comparison to Dhawan's expectations. 

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce, that one of our long standing players, Shikhar Dhawan will be moving to another franchise in 2019. The SunRisers were delighted to pick Shikhar up in the auction after using one of its RTM (right to match) cards earlier in the year. Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which unfortunately we cannot rectify due to IPL rules," read the statement. 

The decision to sign emerging allrounders Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma as well as spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who enjoys a lot of experience in domestic cricket promises to be a wise choice for the Sun Risers Hyderabad.  

Shikhar Dhawan Indian Premier League Sun Risers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils

