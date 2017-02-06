IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, Ishant Sharma, Mitchell Johnson in top base price bracket in auction
The IPL auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 20.
New Delhi: It's that time of the season again when top players prepare themselves for the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Amongst those with the higest price-tag are Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan and former Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Johnson are among seven players who have listed themselves at the highest base price of INR 2 crore (approx USD 298,000) for IPL-10 player auction.
England allrounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins are the rest of the players in this bracket.
The recently concluded India-England series saw one English all-rounder sparkle the most and he is none other than Stokes. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and even star batsman Yuvraj Singh hailed Stokes an amazing talent who could fit in any franchisee.
The IPL auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 20.
The INR 1.5 crore bracket has England's Johnny Bairstow, New Zealander Trent Boult, Australia's Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin, South African Kyle Abott and Jason Holder of the West Indies.
A total of 799 players are part of the initial roster which would be reduced once the franchises submit their preferences before the deadline this weekend. There are 160 capped players from eight countries - leaving out Bangladesh and Pakistan - and 639 from India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
This will be the final year of IPL before the teams overhaul their squads for the 2018 season. The existing player contracts will expire after this season of the league and most players are expected to go under the hammer at a mega auction ahead of the 2018 season.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
Top Videos
-
DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad