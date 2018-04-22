IPL 2018: AB de Villiers's match-winning knock brings relief to Virat Kohli, RCB

Bengaluru: The RCB camp was a relieved place on Saturday night after an AB de Villiers masterclass led the team's course-correction with a six-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils, which brought their shaky Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track.

"We still have a few areas to correct, but when you have the brilliant AB in the team, he always makes you smile," Kohli said after De Villiers blasted an unbeaten 39-ball 90 to single-handedly power Bangalore to a six-wicket win.

"We understand our games very well and then he starts going off. We know if we can get a 60-70 run partnership, we could win the game. Pity I couldn't stay till the end but Corey and Andy did well.

"These 30 runs (scored by me) are bigger than the 90-odd in the last game (because) we won," Kohli added

Chasing 175 to win, RCB were in a spot of bother at 29/2 in 4.3 overs when De Villiers joined Kohli at the crease. After playing a dot from Shahbaz Nadeem, De Villiers hit him for two successive fours. In the next over from Nadeem, he went one better and scored three successive boundaries and things started looking ominous for Delhi.

He continued his onslaught for the rest of the RCB chase and smashed the Delhi bowlers all over the park. De Villiers and Kohli added 63 for the third wicket and 40 of them came off the former's bat.

De Villiers hit 10 fours and five sixes during the course of his innings as RCB took the contest in 18 overs with six wickets in hand. It was Delhi's fourth defeat in five matches.

(With PTI Inputs)