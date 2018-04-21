IPL 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar credits experience, better fitness for improvement

Mumbai: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a vital cog in the wheel for whichever team he plays, and the India and Hyderabad pacer says experience and superior fitness have made him an improved bowler.

Bhuvneshwar, who made his ODI and T20 debut in 2012, has so far grabbed 90 wickets in 86 ODIs and 28 wickets in 26 T20s and has become the go-to man for skipper Virat Kohli.

"The big change is experience, learning the things. At any stage, initially, you don't know much about those places or that environment, so (when) you keep playing you get to know, what the things are like there. Nothing is easy. So, yes experience - which I have gained over the last two-three years - really improved me as a bowler," the 28-year-old Meerut born player told PTI.

"And the other thing is fitness, the foremost thing which can keep you going for so many years," he said.

Asked whether he got any tips or advice from anybody, he said, "No, nothing, no special thing. I have been working in general, the way you do - match practise, fitness drills and individual skill - there is nothing special."

The swing bowler said there was "commitment to improve my fitness and improve as a bowler".

Bhuvneshwar, who is at ease bowling at the start and even in the death overs in white ball cricket, says that bowling at any point in T20 format is difficult.

"It is difficult to bowl any over, doesn't (matter) whether it's the first six overs or the last four overs. Wherever you bowl in this (T20) format, it is very difficult.

"If you don't do a good planning or if you don't have a good strategy it (will) always be difficult, because there is power-play with only two fielders outside the circle, so good chances of you getting hit for runs. It is all about pure strategy, planning and execution," he said.

He also admitted that things have gone the SRH way in the current edition of the IPL, where they have won three of the first four games.

"So far it's been good. It has been the start of the tournament, almost everything went our way. Of the four matches (played so far), we have lost only one. So far I am pretty confident as a bowler and looking forward to the next (set of) matches."

Bhuvneshwar also praised the captaincy of New Zealander Kane Williamson.

"He has always been a good captain, he has captained New Zealand for many years and has been successful. He is a calm guy, so whatever situation comes, he thinks calmly about that and you can see the results in the first three matches. He loves to keep simple," he added.