IPL 2018 could prove to be coming of age for CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

CSK bowler Deepak Chahar displayed a great bowling performance against RR in Pune on Friday evening. After CSK posted 204/5, Chahar took two early wickets to leave RR reeling.

First, he removed the in-form Sanju Samson through a short ball as the RR batsman found Karn Sharma in the deep. Then in his next over, he got the big fish - Ajinkya Rahane. Cleaning up a batsman as accomplished as Ajinkya Rahane is no small achievement but Chahar used the knuckle-ball dexterously to rattle his stumps to tilt the game heavily in CSK's favour.

Chahar bowled four overs on the trot and eventually returned 2/30. In an interview to Cricbuzz in 2015, Chahar had expressed a big desire to feature in the IPL and do well. "I've long been eyeing playing in the IPL. It's the kind of platform that can give you instant recognition. The Ranji Trophy is also important but the IPL has that extra thing. It tests a player whether he could deal with pressure. I was with Rajasthan in 2011 and 2012 but didn't get any games and then for the last two years I was left out because of the injuries.

"But this season I'm hopeful I will be picked and get a few games. Not just RR, I'm willing to play for any team. See, the thing is it's relatively easy for a fast bowler to play for India. One good season in the IPL can help but sustaining is what the most difficult part at the international level. I don't want to be a flash in the pan. I want to play for a considerable time for India," Chahar, who went on to play for RPS in 2016 and 2017, said.

Chahar did get to feature in 2016 and 2017 but his performances left a lot to be desired. Be that as it may, things seem to be going upwards for him this season. So far, CSK captain MS Dhoni has shown a lot of faith in Chahar and that's a good sign. Having Dhoni on you side could do wonders for you.

This season appears to be Chahar's biggest opportunity to realize India aspirations.