IPL 2018 CSK vs DD: Players to watch out for

CSK entertain DD in Match No.30 of IPL 2018 on Monday. CSK are going into the match after a shock defeat against Mumbai at home in their last encounter. Bottom-placed Delhi, on the other hand, thrashed Kolkata in their last game at home. While CSK go into Monday's game as favourites, the rejuvenated Delhi is very much capable of inflicting some serious damage on MS Dhoni's men. Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at the players who could impact the outcome of the game not a little.

Shreyas Iyer (DD): New captain Shreyas Iyer is Delhi's biggest bet. He has scored a fifty in Delhi's last three games and his 40-ball 93* against KKR even helped the team to their second win this season. Iyer is presently enjoying the confidence of the team management and that makes him a dangerous prospect as support from the authorities is key to anyone's success. It will be interesting to see if Iyer can continue his great run against one of the shrewdest captains in the history of the league, namely MS Dhoni.

Trent Boult (DD): The Pune pitch is known to help fast bowlers a great deal and that makes Boult an important player in Delhi's scheme of things. So far he has taken 11 wickets in seven games and just needs one wicket to take the Purple Cap back from Hyderabad's Siddarth Kaul. If Boult takes a couple of wickets at the start of the Chennai innings, especially the wicket of Ambati Rayudu, half the job is done for Delhi.

Ambati Rayudu (CSK): However, the kind of form Rayudu has shown this season, it will take a special effort from Delhi to stop him. With 329 runs in seven matches, Rayudu currently holds the Orange Cap. He has looked in complete control this season and CSK now rely heavily on him to take them to a good start. With Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli lurking on his heels in the run-getters' list, Rayudu has that extra motivation to continue his great run with the bat.