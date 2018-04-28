IPL 2018 CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for

CSK host MI in Match No.27 of IPL 2018 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Tabletoppers CSK are coming into the game high on confidence having chased down 200+ in their last game against RCB. Bottom-dwellers MI, on the other hand, lost their last match against SRH having failed to chase down a lowly 119, and will desperately look to return to winning ways and keep their season alive. Let's see who are these players who could influence the outcome of this contest for both teams.

Ambati Rayudu (CSK): Ambati Rayudu is one of the unsung heroes in IPL history. He has shown great form this season and it's no surprise that he is the current owner of the Orange Cap with 283 runs in six games. While MS Dhoni finished the job against RCB in a big chase, the foundation of the chase was laid by Rayudu's 82. The right-handed batsman thrives on confidence and right now he has plenty of that. Definitely, he is the biggest hurdle between MI and a win.

Deepak Chahar (CSK): The fast bowler has been in brilliant rhythm so far this season having taken six wickets in as many games. His swinging deliveries have posed a lot of problems for the opposition batsmen. MI's top order is a little vulnerable against swinging deliveries and Chahar could really come into his own against them. Chahar is presently enjoying the confidence of captain MS Dhoni and that's no minor thing as it can help turn him into an even better bowler.

Rohit Sharma (MI): Rohit Sharma remains the biggest threat from the Mumbai camp. The only time when he came good this season with 90-odd runs, Mumbai won. He is extremely important to Mumbai's cause of returning to winning ways. One more loss today and the equation will kind of become impossible as regards their play-off chances. MI fans would keep fingers crossed today.