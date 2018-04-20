IPL 2018 CSK vs RR scores update

Latest update: RR have won the toss and decided to have a field. Rajasthan are going in with two changes: South African Heinrich Klaasen and Stuart Binny are in; D'Arcy Short and Dhawal Kulkarni make way. For CSK, Suresh Raina and Karn Sharma áre in. Raina is returning from injury, while Karn gets his first game this season. Follow the match through our scorecard here.

7.30 pm: Hello and welcome to the CSK-RR match from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both teams lost their last matches: CSK lost to Punjab, while RR came a cropper against Kolkata. Clearly, returning to winning ways will be of utmost priority for both teams. Remember, this is Chennai's first home game at Pune following the venue change from the Chidambaram Stadium due to the Cauvery trouble. Be that as it may, many CSK fans are expected to travel from Tamil Nadu to Pune to lend their support to the team.

Rajasthan and Chennai, the two franchises that returned to the IPL after serving bans in the aftermath of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, will come face to face for the first time in the ongoing edition, keen to regain lost momentum. A loss in their last outing has hurt both the former champions and they will look to get back to winning ways when they face off.

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are fifth in the standings with four points, while Chennai have also gathered an equal number of points with two victories from three matches. They are placed fourth because of a better net run rate.

Both the teams were missing in action owing to a two-year ban for corruption. Rajasthan, under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, had a bad start to the campaign but they have done well with two back-to-back wins before KKR outclassed them by seven wickets.

On a slow wicket, Rahane and co. failed to stitch partnerships and ended up with a below-par total of 160-8 on the board, which KKR chased down with consummate ease, losing three wickets. Sanju Samson has been the batting star for Rajasthan as he has scored 185 runs so far with an unbeaten 92-run innings being the highlight but he has not got the desired support from other batsmen.

Rahane has made some useful contributions but he failed to capitalise on the starts. Their bowling unit, led by K Gowtham and Ben Laughlin, has done well. They survived the onslaught by Virat Kohli during their match against heavy-weight Bangalore. But England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore by Rajasthan, has been a big let down and he needs to live up to the billing.

Two-time champions Chennai, on the other hand, made a rampaging start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai and Kolkata.

While Dwayne Bravo came to their rescue with a 30-ball 68 against Mumbai in their first match, it was Sam Billings who put the finishing touch to their superb runchase against Kolkata in a high-scoring match.

In their last match against Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and MS Dhoni (79) brought CSK close to the victory target of 198 before falling short by four runs. Among bowlers, Shane Watson and Shardul Thakur have led the pace attack for Chennai with five and three wickets respectively, while Imran Tahir has been satisfactory with his leg-break googlies.

Teams (From):

Rajasthan: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai: MS Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.