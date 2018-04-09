IPL 2018: CSK's Faf du Plessis not yet ready to play as he has a slight strain and a small fracture

Chennai: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is not yet ready to play the IPL as he has a slight side strain and a small fracture in a finger and is expected to be ready for the game in Mohali (on April 15 vs KXIP), CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said on Monday.

"I believe Faf is not in full training at the moment. He is recovering from a slight side strain. And he also has a small fracture in his one of his fingers. He is going to be ramping up his training in the next seven days. He is hopeful to be available for selection in the next game against Mohali," the CSK batting coach said

Another player, all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the IPL, after sustaining a hamstring pull, a grade two tear, in the league opener against MI, which CSK won by one wicket.

Hussey was addressing a pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's game against KKR here.

Asked why Ambati Rayudu was chosen to open in the MI game ahead of Murali Vijay, a regular opener, Hussey said Vijay had suffered a knock during the early part of the training, was recovering and would be available for selection.

"From what I understand, M Vijay got a bit of a knock in his ribs. He has been quite sore actually and is slowly working his way back to full fitness. There are always 50-50 calls that can go either way. And sometimes the gut feel of the captain and coach.

"Rayudu is playing really well. He has obviously played for India and done very well as well. But M Vijay is batting nicely as well. So, it is a nice headache I guess for the coach and captain to have.

"Vijay... Yeah he is fine, he is ready to go. He is certainly available to be picked."