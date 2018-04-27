IPL 2018 DD vs KKR: Players to watch out for

DD host KKR in Match No.26 of IPL 2018 at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium on Friday. While KKR look to register their fourth win to keep themselves in the play-offs frame, Delhi, with five defeats in six matches and a new captain at the helm, will eye coming out of the hole they have found themselves in on account of the number of losses they have incurred so early in the league. Ahead of the game, let's see who all can impact the contest for both teams.

Shreyas Iyer (DD): Shreyas Iyer is one of the very few players in the Delhi set-up who has kept his wits about him in the face of one loss after another. His progression to the captaincy didn't come as a surprise following Gautam Gambhir's decision to quit. Iyer has got fifties in Delhi's last two defeats but today he needs to do much more: inspire an extremely disappointed bunch and return to winning ways.

Rishabh Pant (DD): Another player who could assist Iyer in Delhi's revival plans is Rishabh Pant. The swashbuckling left-hander has a couple of good innings already to his name, including a 48-ball 85 against RCB, but needs to finish the job. If Iyer and Pant can combine in the batting department today, the difficult task of beating KKR could very well be achieved.

Dinesh Karthik (KKR): Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik has played for Delhi in the past. He is aware of the challenge the tricky ground in the national capital poses. So far Karthik has got good starts but a big innings has evaded him. Today could be the day when he scores his first fifty and maybe goes beyond to strengthen KKR's position in the standings. Delhi are presently in the doldrums and the iron is hot for Karthik to strike.