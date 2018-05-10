IPL 2018 DD vs SRH: Players to watch out for

DD hosts table-toppers SRH at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Delhi's hopes of making it to the play-offs are already very weak and if they lose today then their exit will definitely be confirmed. SRH, meanwhile, will be guaranteed a spot in the play-offs if they can beat Delhi again today. Last time, they had pulled off an incredible chase at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the players who could influence the outcome of the match for both teams.

Prithvi Shaw (DD): Joint second youngest to score a fifty alongside Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw has had a great first season in the IPL. On a difficult in Hyderabad, he showed his promise aplenty and was the only shining light among Delhi's batsmen. It is clear he is growing in confidence by the day. Shaw will look to replicate his performance against Hyderabad in the previous match when he made 65.

Kane Williamson (SRH): Kane Williamson is the only batsman to score five fifties this season. He has been Hyderabad's batting mainstay this season in the absence of David Warner and the difference between winning and losing. Williamson kept his cool against Delhi the last time these two teams met and led the chase and again he will be the hosts' biggest concern. In all honesty, SRH have batting issues and if Delhi could get Williamson early, half the job is done.

Rashid Khan (SRH): Afghan Rashid Khan is the main man in Hyderabad's bowling department. The way he took the mickey out of a great batsman like AB de Villiers against Bangalore says a great deal about his special talent with the ball. The pitch in Delhi is more likely to help his style of bowling. The hosts will have to respect Rashid. He is not the type of bowler who one could tear into just like that. Delhi need to watch out for him.