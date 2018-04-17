IPL 2018: Delhi bowlers have worst economy rate in Powerplay so far this season

Delhi are currently sitting at the seventh position on the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Season 11, but what will worry them more at this early stage of the league is how their bowlers have fared during the Powerplay overs.

The Daredevils have lost three of their four matches so far, only better than Mumbai who have lost 3/3. On Monday, they started with a maiden against KKR but the bowling unit conceded 199 runs over the next 18 overs and eventually suffered a 71-run hammering after the run-chase fell apart as well.

Looking at the numbers in the six overs of Powerplay in four matches, DD have conceded 30 fours and 14 sixes and their economy rate reads 10.75, which is the worst among the eight participating teams.

After losing to Kolkata on Monday, DD's Australian recruit Glenn Maxwell reflected upon where the Dehli bowlers erred.

"Our lengths were a little bit mixed today. We weren't really consistent with the ball," Maxwell was quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "I think if you really break the game down, they got 200 off 18 overs with the first over a maiden and the last over going for one. We basically cost ourselves a lot of runs through the middle overs."

DD's assistant coach Sridharan Sriram also admitted Powerplay as the problem area for his bowlers.

"That's something we need to address, and address very quickly. Against Kings XI, (KL) Rahul ran away (with fastest IPL fifty) playing a blistering innings. Against Rajasthan, we were good but in the last game we conceded 84 and today (against KKR) they were 19 off four (overs) and finished with 50 off six," Sriram said.