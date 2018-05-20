IPL 2018: Delhi knock Mumbai out with a thrilling 11-run win

Bottom-placed DD proved a spoilsport as they ended MI's play-off hopes with an 11-run win in IPL 2018 on Sunday.

Mumbai needed to win this game to stay alive but in pursuit of 175, they suffered a collapse midway through their chase and eventually fell short of the target.

For Delhi, their spinners came to the party. Veteran Amit Mishra and Nepalese Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets each to play a huge role in Delhi's fifth win in 14 games this season.

Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult also combined twice on the long-on boundary to produce great catches to see the backs of Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai were eventually bowled out for 163 in 19.3 overs on their way to an eighth defeat in 14 games this season.

Earlier in the day after electing to bat at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium, Delhi rode on Rishabh Pant's 64 off 44 balls and Vijay Shankar's 43 not out off 30 balls to reach a good total of 174/4.

Maxwell and Prithvi Shaw came out to open and the Aussie in particular looked dangerous as he played some nice shots. However, Delhi lost both in quick succession - Shaw to run-out for 12 and Maxwell to Jasprit Bumrah for 22 - to find themselves in familiar territory.

Things went from bad to worse when captain Shreyas Iyer also departed for 6.

DD at last found their saviours in Pant and Shankar. Both added 64 for the fourth wicket to bail the hosts out of a difficult situation.

In an attempt to up the ante, Pant, who took the Orange Cap back from Kane Williamson during the course of his innings, fell to Krunal Pandya and that wicket, as it turned out, cost DD at least 10-15 runs.

However, credit to Shankar that DD didn't completely lose the plot. He and 17-year-old Abhishek Sharma (15) added an unbeaten 35 for the fifth wicket to ensure DD reached a competitive total.