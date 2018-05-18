IPL 2018: Harshal Patel cameo, bowlers help DD stun CSK

DD pulled off a big upset in IPL 2018 when they beat CSK by 34 runs at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Already out of play-off contention, nobody expected DD to get the better of CSK but the hosts' bowlers came good to upset the odds. However, the foundation of the DD win was laid by Harshal Patel's cameo.

Chasing 163 to win, CSK started well and at one time were nicely placed at 70/1 in 9.5 overs but Ambati Rayudu (50), Suresh Raina (15) and Sam Billings (1) departed in quick succession to hand over their advantage.

DD's spinners especially did well and made scoring extremely difficult for CSK, who were before long out of the contest. MS Dhoni scoffed 23 balls for 17 runs and that said it all. CSK could only go as far as 128/6 to concede their fifth game in 13 matches. DD, on the other hand, registered their fourth win in 13 games.

Earlier in the day after being put into bat, Delhi found an unlikely hero in Harshal, and it was largely down to his effort that they reached a respectable total of 162/5.

After losing Prithvi Shaw early for 17, Delhi were back on the rails thanks to a 54-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (19) and Rishabh Pant (38). During the course of his innings, Pant became the third player this season to reach the 600-run mark after KL Rahul (KXIP) and Kane Williamson (SRH).

As long as Iyer and Pant were at the crease, Delhi looked on course for a big total.

However, South African Lungi Ngidi, returning to the CSK XI in place of David Willey, removed both the Delhi batsmen in the same over i.e. 11th.

Glenn Maxwell (5) and Abhishek Sharma (2) then fell cheaply to leave Delhi reeling at 97/5 in the 15th over.

At that moment the big question was: will Delhi reach a total in the vicinity of 130?

They eventually got a much bigger total and Harshal was the man responsible for that. He hit a seasoned bowled like Dwayne Bravo for four sixes in the last over of the innings to brighten up things greatly for the hosts.

During the course of his 16-ball 36 not out, he looked completely untroubled. The way Delhi's top and middle order batsmen had batted, there was little expectation from Harshal but he displayed great tenacity and character to give Delhi a fighting total to bowl at.

Harshal and Vijay Shankar added an unbeaten 65 for the sixth wicket. Shankar made 36 but he consumed 28 balls and that meant it was Harshal who had to take the initiative to take the team well past 150.

As it turned out, Harshal's innings proved to be the difference.