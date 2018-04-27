IPL 2018: Junior Dala replaces injured Chris Morris in DD squad

New Delhi: There seems to be no end to Delhi's miseries after star all-rounder Chris Morris pulled out of the remainder of IPL 2018 owing to a back injury.

South Africa's right-arm fast medium Junior Dala has been called in as replacement for Morris, who played four games aggregating 46 runs and three wickets to show for his efforts.

Dala came into prominence during the recent series against India, where he played all three T20 Internationals taking seven wickets.

He was one of the finds for South Africa in the T20 series which they lost 1-2. Dala will be wearing jersey No 3 for Delhi.