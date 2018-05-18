IPL 2018: KKR ready for must-win game, says coach Jacques Kallis

Hyderabad: Kolkata coach Jacques Kallis on Friday said his team would put its best foot forward to make it to the play-offs of the ongoing IPL when it takes on the formidable Hyderabad in a crucial match on Saturday.

"Yes, it's a must-win game and the team needs to put up a competitive performance to make it to the playoffs," Kallis said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Placed third on the points table with 14 points, KKR will have to beat SRH to confirm their spot in the play-offs. If they lose, they will have to hope for other results to go their way.

"They (Hyderabad) have played some good cricket. They are obviously coming off a loss but they have already qualified. We will have to play some good cricket to beat them," he said.

SRH have already qualified for the play-offs and are top of the table with 18 points.