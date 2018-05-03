IPL 2018 KKR vs CSK: Players to watch out for

KKR host CSK in Match No.33 of IPL 2018 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a win: CSK beat Delhi at home; KKR beat RCB in Bangalore. Chennai are presently top of the table and will look to strengthen their position there. Fourth-placed KKR, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table. Here are the players who could impact the outcome of the match for their respective teams.

Chris Lynn (KKR): The Aussie is looking good with two fifties in Kolkata's last three matches. However, he is yet to show his true batting credentials and today could be the day to do that. KKR are heavily reliant on him to give them a good start and on the evidence of his current form KKR fans can expect him to continue the good work.

Andre Russell (KKR): Against RCB, Russell took three wickets to keep their innings in check. Lynn may have headlined that chase but a lot of credit should also go to Russell for leaving RCB at least 15-20 runs short. There are very few players like Russell who could change the complexion of the match with both bat and ball. KKR would hope he shows some of his batting magic too today.

MS Dhoni (CSK): This could be MS Dhoni's best season yet as a batsman. He has already scored three fifties and boasts a strike rate of close to 170. Chennai are all the more formidable as a batting unit in light of Dhoni's form with the bat. Dhoni is presently just 14 runs from becoming the sixth player to score 300 or more runs this season. On his current form, there are very few who wouldn't bet on Dhoni to have another great outing with the bat.