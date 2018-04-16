IPL 2018 KKR vs DD scores update

7.52 pm IST: Hello and welcome to the KKR-DD encounter from IPL 2018. Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata as Delhi skipper. The two-time winner with Kolkata wasn't retained by the franchise earlier this year and he would definitely want them to regret their decision by leading Delhi to victory at the iconic Eden Gardens. Here is the toss udpate. Gambhir has won the toss and decided to have a field. He knows a great deal about this venue and that's definitely going to stand him in good stead today. One change for Delhi: Chris Morris returns from illness. Out goes Daniel Christian. KKR also make one change. They bring back fast bowler Tom Curran in place of Mitchell Starc. Remember, Delhi won their last game against Mumbai, while Kolkata lost their last match to Hyderabad.