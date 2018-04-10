IPL 2018: KKR's Andre Russell smashes 11 sixes to flatten CSK bowlers

After MS Dhoni decided to bowl in Chennai's first home game in almost three years on Tuesday, allrounder Andre Russell scored an IPL-best 88* off 36 balls to propel Kolkata to a solid 202/6.

KKR were reeling at one time at 89/5 but the arrival of Russell to the crease brought good tidings to the visitors.

KKR scored 113 runs in the last 10 overs, including 79 in the last five and as many as 11 sixes came off the bat of the burly West Indian. Following his innings, Russell's overall batting strike rate of 179.10 is the highest in IPL history (minimum 20 innings).

Highest batting career strikes-rates in #IPL

min 20 inns

179.10 - Andre Russell

165.83 - Chris Morris

164.39 - Glenn Maxwell

160.86 - Sunil Narine

160.30 - Krunal Pandya

155.44 - Virender Sehwag#IPL2018#CSKvKKR — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 10, 2018

His aerial hits went the distance and no bowler from the CSK ranks escaped his assault, including an accomplished bowler like Dwayne Bravo.

Bravo, who had a great day both with bat and ball against MI in the league opener on Saturday, came in for some serious hiding from Russell who took three consecutive sixes off him in the penultimate over of the innings.

Those three sixes took Russell's sixes tally to six against the fellow West Indian. As a result, Bravo finished with 0/50 in his three overs.

Imran Tahir (4-0-26-0) was the most economical bowler from CSK but he bowled during a period when KKR were looking to repair their innings. In terms of the wickets, Aussie Shane Watson was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/39.