IPL 2018: KXIP record season's lowest total batting first against RCB

In a very important match in terms of their play-off chances, KXIP recorded the season's lowest total batting first against RCB at Indore on Monday.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl. On a wicket that appeared to help pacers all through the hosts' innings, fast bowler Umesh Yadav returned a season-best 3/23 to help RCB bowl out KXIP for just 88 runs in 15.1 overs.

The previous lowest total batting first was 118 that SRH made against MI. In their reply in that game, MI had made 87.

KXIP though had started well with the in-form Lokesh Rahul going all guns blazing. He departed for a 15-ball 21 against the run of play in the 5th over. Umesh accounted for him with a shortish delivery as Colin de Grandhomme took a nice catch in the deep.

Off the last ball of the same over, Umesh struck again and this time his victim was none other than Chris Gayle (18).

KXIP never recovered after that. Confusion reigned to the extent that some of the KXIP batsmen failed to judge their runs properly and that led to three run-outs.

Aaron Finch was KXIP's top scorer with a 23-ball 26.

While Umesh was the pick of the RCB bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, de Grandhomme and Moeen Ali chipped in with one wicket each. It was indeed a clinical bowling and fielding performance from Kohli's men.

Chasing a paltry total after the break, RCB finished off the match in 8.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

KXIP were forced to make one change for this match as they lost the in-form Mujeeb Ur Rahman to injury. Aussie Marcus Stoinis took his place. RCB, on the other hand, went into the contest unchanged.