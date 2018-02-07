IPL 2018: Lasith Malinga joins Mumbai Indians as bowling mentor

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Wednesday appointed Sri Lankan international and one of their longest-serving players Lasith Malinga as their bowling mentor for the coming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Malinga has been at the heart of Mumbai Indians' set-up in the last decade having featured in 110 of the 157 matches the franchise has played so far.

A veteran of 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, Malinga will join the support staff headed by coach Mahela Jayawardene, bowling coach Shane Bond, batting coach Robin Singh and newly appointed fielding coach James Pemment.

"It's a great opportunity and an honour to continue my association with Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has been my home away from home for the last decade. As a player, I have enjoyed the journey and now, as a mentor, I look forward to the new chapter," said Malinga.

Mumbai Indians' owner Akash Ambani feels having Malinga as mentor will benefit the talented youngsters in the squad.

"Mumbai Indians have proven record of scouting and bringing forth the young talent at the national stage. It will be a boon for these youngsters as well the established ones to have the combined force of Shane Bond and Lasith Malinga backing them," said Akash.