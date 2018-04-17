IPL 2018, MI vs RCB scores update

9.00 pm IST: After the loss of those two early wickets, Mumbai have made a miraculous comeback and West Indian Evin Lewis and captain Rohit Sharma are behind this revival. Lewis has scored his maiden IPL fifty and Rohit is not far behind. At this rate, Mumbai are going well past 200. Umesh Yadav's fiery spell has been completely negated by this partnership. Remember, Lewis' idol is the dangerous Chris Gayle and RCB need to get him out as soon as possible or else he will take the game away from them. Click here for scores.

8.37 pm IST: Great start by RCB. Umesh Yadav is in some serious rhythm in IPL 2018! Continuing his impressive bowling performance this season, the Bangalore fast bowler starts with a bang against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The first two deliveries of the match bowled by him yield wickets. The in-form Suryakumar Yadav was the first to go as the quick delivery from Umesh went through his defences. Ishan Kishan was the next to go as a fiery Umesh again managed to hit the stumps. Two wickets off the first two balls of the match! This kind of start to a match is very uncommon in the IPL. It has happened only once before, back in 2011 when Praveen Kumar dispatched Chennai's Srikkanth Anirudha and Suresh Raina off the first two balls of the match. Click here for scores.

Hello and welcome to the MI-RCB match from 2018 IPL. Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to have a field at the Wankhede Stadium. Three changes for RCB: Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson and Mohammed Siraj come in. Pawan Negi, Brendon McCullum and Kulwant Khejroliya go out. Click here for scores.

3 changes made to the #RCB XI that turned up in Green on Sunday. Corey Anderson Sarfaraz Khan Mohammed Siraj Brendon McCullum Pawan Negi Kulwant Khejroliya#PlayBold #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/HoENlXeFvc — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2018

Mumbai, on the other hand, make one change. Mitchell McClenaghan comes in as Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya goes out.

Mumbai are currently at the bottom of the table with three successive defeats and will look to register their first win of the season today. RCB meanwhile have one win in three games, which is not great either. Going back to Kohli's decision to bowl, it's a little cloudy in Mumbai right now and it's understandable why the RCB captain has chosen to bowl. Teams prefer to chase in matches where rain can make an appearance.