IPL 2018: My role in Hyderabad is well-defined, says Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai: He has been rewarded for his IPL performance with a national call-up and Siddarth Kaul attributes his success to a well-defined role set by Hyderabad during the ongoing league.

The 27-year-old Kaul has impressed everyone with his performances in this year's Indian Premier League grabbing 13 wickets from 11 matches with an economy rate of 7.50.

"I am elated on my selection in the Indian team. The good wishes of my parents and my hard work over the years has paid off. My role in the Hyderabad set-up has been well defined and that has helped me perform. Hopefully, I can continue my good form in India colours also," Kaul said.

Kaul had earlier been picked for the senior Indian team during last year's home ODI series against Sri Lanka but didn't get to play a game.