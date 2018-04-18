IPL 2018: Orange Cap belongs to Virat Kohli after Matchday 11, Purple Cap back with Mayank Markande

Virat Kohli and Mayank Markande were the owners of Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively after Matchday 11 of IPL 2018 on Tuesday.

Bangalore captain Kohli made 92 not off 62 balls against Mumbai to take his tally to 201 runs in 4 matches and go past Rajasthan's Sanju Samson (178 in three matches).

Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande, meanwhile, wrested back his Purple cap from Kolkata's Sunil Narine having taken his tally to eight wickets in four matches. Bangalore's Chris Woakes also joined him on eight wickets but a lesser economy and average kept him in second place.

Going back to the match, Mumbai crushed Bangalore by 46 runs to register their first win in four IPL 2018 encounters.

Chasing 214 to win, Bangalore gave a poor account of themselves and could only go as far as 167/8 and suffered their third defeat in four matches. The visitors at the Wankhede Stadium lost Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers in the fifth over and with those scalps their chase completely fell apart.

Kohli put on a good show but in all honesty that only narrowed the margin of defeat. The thumping loss took the sheen of Kohli's feat of becoming the leading run-getter in IPL history. Kohli overtook Chennai's Suresh Raina (4,558 runs) when he reached 32. Rohit was the next batsman in the list with 4,345 runs, followed by Gautam Gambhir (4,210) and David Warner (4,014).

Earlier, after outings of 15, 11, 18 in his previous three IPL 2018 matches, Rohit at last returned to form as he smashed Bangalore bowlers all over the park. The MI captain fell short of a century just by six runs off the fifth ball of the last over, breaking many fans' hearts in the stadium.