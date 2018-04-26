हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ambati Rayudu

IPL 2018: Orange Cap sits on Ambati Rayudu's head, Purple Cap stays with Mayank Markande after Match 24

CSK opener Ambati Rayudu struck a breezy half-century on Wednesday to become the new owner of the Orange Cap and along with MS Dhoni guided his team to a five-wicket win over RCB in Bengaluru.  

Ambati Rayudu (Image: Twitter)

Rayudu's 53-ball 82 took him past RCB's AB de Villiers, whose half-century earlier in the match on Wednesday displaced SRH captain Kane Williamson (259 runs) as the Orange Cap holder. But Rayudu's knock took him past De Villiers (280) as his tally read 283 runs from six matches. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Mayank Markande remained in possession of the Purple Cap with his tally of 10 wickets. 

The Bengaluru crowd was treated to some big hitting as Dhoni's 34-ball 70 not out and Rayudu's blitz lifted CSK out of a hole at 74/4 to post a famous win that also took them to top of the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches. 

Bravo (14* off 7) hastened the finish as Dhoni hit a winning six - his seventh of the innings, along with a solitary boundary in a knock that was struck at a rate of 205.88.

Rayudu's blitzkrieg included 8 sixes and 3 fours as he kept his head while wickets fell around him before Dhoni strode into the middle to stamp his authority.  

It was the Chennai duo's 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket that snatched victory from RCB, who looked in control of the match at one stage. 

Batting first, South Africans AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock struck breezy half-centuries to power RCB to a mammoth 205/8 after Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Tags:
Ambati RayuduChennai Super KingsMayank MarkandeMumbai IndiansIPL 2018Indian Premier LeagueIPLCricket
