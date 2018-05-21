IPL 2018: Pant takes Orange Cap back from Williamson on Matchday 44, Purple cap stays with Tye

DD's Rishabh Pant made 64 to take the Orange Cap back from SRH's Kane Williamson on Matchday 44 of IPL 2018 on Sunday.

However, the Purple Cap saw no such movement and stayed with KXIP's Andrew Tye (24 wickets in 14 games).

Pant took his overall tally to 684 runs in 14 matches and left Williamson 23 runs behind.

Talking about the first match of the day, Bottom-placed DD proved a spoilsport as they ended MI's play-off hopes with an 11-run win.

Mumbai needed to win this game to stay alive but in pursuit of 175, they suffered a collapse midway through their chase and eventually fell short of the target.

For Delhi, their spinners came to the party. Veteran Amit Mishra and Nepalese Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets each to play a huge role in Delhi's fifth win in 14 games this season.

Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult also combined twice on the long-on boundary to produce great catches to see the backs of Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai were eventually bowled out for 163 in 19.3 overs on their way to an eighth defeat in 14 games this season.

In the second game, Lungi Ngidi bowled the most economical spell of IPL 2018 as CSK beat KXIP to finish second in the round robin stage behind SRH.

Chasing 154 to win, CSK were in bad shape at 58 for 4 in the 11th over but they found an unlikely hero in Deepak Chahar whose 20-ball 39 pulled the hosts back into the contest in Pune.

Suresh Raina (61* off 48 balls) and captain MS Dhoni (16* off 7 balls) did the rest as CSK registered their ninth win in 14 games. They fell behind SRH on the basis of a lesser net run rate.

Punjab's defeat - eighth in 14 games - meant RR became the fourth and last team to qualify for the play-offs. CSK will now play SRH in Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22. RR, meanwhile, will play KKR at the Eden Gardens in the Eliminator on May 23.