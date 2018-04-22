IPL 2018 Points Table after Matchday 15: Punjab go top, Delhi remain bottom

RCB moved up two places to fifth in the 2018 IPL standings after beating Delhi by six wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

It was RCB's second win in five matches. Delhi, meanwhile, suffered their fourth defeat in five matches and propped up the table.

Earlier in the day, KXIP went top of the table after registering their fourth win in five games. KKR, after a crushing defeat by KXIP, went one rung down to third.

Here is how all eight teams are placed after Matchday 15.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

KXIP 5 4 1 0 8 0.446

CSK 4 3 1 0 6 0.878

KKR 6 3 3 0 6 0.572

SRH 4 3 1 0 6 0.414

RCB 5 2 3 0 4 -0.486

RR 5 2 3 0 4 -1.043

MI 4 1 3 0 2 0.445

DD 5 1 4 0 2 -1.324

In the second match of the day after KXIP beat KKR by nine wickets through the D/L method in the first, AB de Villiers smashed 90* off 39 balls and led Bangalore to a thumping win. Rishabh Pant's brilliant effort for Delhi (85 off 48 balls) went in vain.

Chasing 175 to win, RCB were in a big spot of bother at 29/2 in 4.3 overs when de Villiers joined Virat Kohli at the crease. After playing a dot from Shahbaz Nadeem, de Villiers hit him for two successive fours. In the next over from Nadeem, he went one better and scored three successive boundaries.

He continued his onslaught for the rest of the RCB chase and smashed the Delhi bowlers all over the park. De Villiers and Kohli added 63 for the third wicket and 40 of them came off the former's bat.

Trent Boult took the catch of the season to dispatch Kohli in the 11th over off the bowling of Harshal Patel. Delhi expected some respite with that wicket. However, it unleashed the beast in de Villiers and he put on view some brazen shots to push Gautam Gambhir's men totally out of the contest.

De Villiers hit 10 fours and five sixes during the course of his innings as RCB took the contest in 18 overs with six wickets in hand.