IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 18: SRH move up to third after condemning MI to fifth defeat

Hyderabad (SRH) moved one rung up to third after registering their fourth win in six IPL 2018 matches on Tuesday.

Mumbai (MI), meanwhile, tasted their fifth defeat in six matches and remained 7th seventh in the table, just above Delhi (DD).

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 18.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

KXIP 6 5 1 0 10 0.394

CSK 5 4 1 0 8 0.742

SRH 6 4 2 0 8 0.492

KKR 6 3 3 0 6 0.572

RR 6 3 3 0 6 -0.801

RCB 5 2 3 0 4 -0.486

MI 6 1 5 0 2 0.008

DD 6 1 5 0 2 -1.097

Talking about the only match of the day, Hyderabad came up with a brilliant bowling performance to successfully defend 118 against Mumbai.

Siddarth Kaul (3/23) and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (2/11) were the architects of the SRH win as the Williamson-led team bowled out the hosts for 87 in 18.5 overs, the lowest total this season. Mumbai's 22/3 was also the lowest Powerplay score this season.

Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Krunal Pandya (24) were the only Mumbai batsmen who could stand up to Hyderabad's brilliant bowlers.

Earlier in the match after being put into bat, SRH were themselves bowled out for 118 in 18.4 overs. Mitchell McClenaghan (2/22) triggered the collapse with two wickets in the second over of the SRH innings.

Williamson (29 off 21 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (29 off 33 balls) were SRH's top contributors.