IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 20: SRH and KXIP swap places after low-scoring thriller

Hyderabad registered their fifth win in seven IPL 2018 matches to move one place up to second in the standings on Thursday.

Punjab, who lost to hosts Hyderabad by 13 runs for their second defeat in seven matches, went down one position to third.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the points table after Matchday 20.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

CSK 6 5 1 0 10 0.662

SRH 7 5 2 0 10 0.509

KXIP 7 5 2 0 10 0.228

KKR 6 3 3 0 6 0.572

RR 6 3 3 0 6 -0.801

RCB 6 2 4 0 4 -0.446

MI 6 1 5 0 2 0.008

DD 6 1 5 0 2 -1.097

Talking about the match, Punjab went from 55 for 0 to 119 all out in 19.2 overs to taste a humiliating defeat at the hands of Hyderabad.

Chasing a paltry 133 to win on a terribly slow wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, when Punjab openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle took the team past the 50-run mark it appeared it was their match to lose.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan then removed Rahul for 32 and shortly after Basil Thampi got the better of Gayle (23). The complexion of the match changed dramatically following these two wickets. Punjab lost their last eight wickets for just 62 runs to concede the contest in an incredible way.

Rashid was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers with 3/19. Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, and Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with two wickets each to script a famous win for the hosts.