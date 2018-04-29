IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 22: MI move off bottom to sixth, CSK remain on top despite defeat

MI beat table-toppers CSK by eight wickets to move off the bottom of the 2018 IPL standings on Saturday.

With their second win in seven matches, MI moved two places up to sixth. Chennai, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat in seven matches. However, the humbling defeat didn't affect their position on the table.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 22.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

CSK 7 5 2 0 10 0.538

SRH 7 5 2 0 10 0.509

KXIP 7 5 2 0 10 0.228

KKR 7 3 4 0 6 0.062

RR 6 3 3 0 6 -0.801

MI 7 2 5 0 4 0.033

RCB 6 2 4 0 4 -0.446

DD 7 2 5 0 4 -0.482

Talking about the only match of the day, Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock to keep MI's slim play-off hopes alive in IPL 2018 as the visitors stunned CSK at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The match was evenly poised right towards the end with Mumbai, in pursuit of 170, needing 22 off 12 balls to win. Rohit kept his cool under pressure and took four elegant fours off Shardul Thakur in the penultimate over to make the visitors favourites to take the contest.

Rohit remained unbeaten on 56 off 33 balls as MI claimed the encounter with two balls to go. Openers Suryakumar Yadav and West Indian Evin Lewis made 44 and 47 respectively and played their part in the comeback win for Mumbai.

Earlier after MI decided to bowl, Suresh Raina scored a 47-ball 75* to help the hosts reach a competitive 169/5. It was his first fifty this season in five matches, overall 33rd.