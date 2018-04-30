IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 23: SRH go top, RCB remain 7th despite defeat

Hyderabad beat Rajasthan to go top of the 2018 IPL standings on Sunday. Later in the second match of the day, Kolkata saw off hosts Bangalore but remained fourth.

Hyderabad went up one place after their convincing win over Rajasthan, whose fifth position remained unchanged despite the defeat. Similarly, Bangalore remained 7th after the crushing loss at the hands of Dinesh Karthik's men at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the table after Matchday 23.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 8 6 2 0 12 0.514

CSK 7 5 2 0 10 0.538

KXIP 7 5 2 0 10 0.228

KKR 8 4 4 0 8 0.110

RR 7 3 4 0 6 -0.751

MI 7 2 5 0 4 0.033

RCB 7 2 5 0 4 -0.447

DD 7 2 5 0 4 -0.482

Talking about the first match of the day at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Hyderabad once again proved their bowling prowess as they beat Rajasthan by 11 runs.

Coming into the match having successfully defended 132 and 118 in their previous two matches, the Hyderabad bowlers once again came into their own and restricted the hosts - in pursuit of 152 - to 140/6 in 20 overs to claim the contest and top spot on the table.

Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane did his best with a 53-ball 65* but couldn't take his team over the line for a fourth defeat in seven matches. Fast bowler Siddarth Kaul was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad with figures of 2/23. Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Basil Thampi and Sandeep Sharma took one wicket each.

In the second match of the day, Kolkata chased down 176 to beat hosts Bangalore and register their fourth win in eight matches. Chris Lynn played a good hand (62 not out off 52 balls) for Kolkata and cancelled out Virat Kohli's unbeaten 68 off 44 balls for Bangalore.