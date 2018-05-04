IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 27: KKR down CSK to move up to third

KKR registered their fifth win in nine matches on Thursday to move one rung up to third in the 2018 IPL standings.

CSK, on the other hand, went down one place to second after a crushing defeat to Dinesh Karthik's men. It was their third loss in nine games.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the points table after Matchday 27.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 8 6 2 0 12 0.514

CSK 9 6 3 0 12 0.354

KKR 9 5 4 0 10 0.240

KXIP 7 5 2 0 10 0.228

RCB 8 3 5 0 6 -0.301

DD 9 3 6 0 6 -0.450

RR 8 3 5 0 6 -0.726

MI 8 2 6 0 4 -0.059

Talking about the only match of the day, young Shubham Gill and the experienced Karthik came to the party as KKR beat CSK by six wickets at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing 178 to win, the hosts were precariously placed a 97/4 in the 12th over when captain Karthik joined Gill at the crease. Both batted nonchalantly and added an unbeaten 83 off just 36 balls to see the side home in 17.4 overs.

Gill was unbeaten on 57 off 36 balls and Karthik on 45 off 18 balls. Gill scored his maiden IPL fifty in what was a special chase for KKR.

Gill, who played a big role in India's triumph at the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, reached his fifty off 32 balls and became the fourth youngest to score an IPL fifty at the age of 18 years and 237 days.

Earlier in the day after Kolkata decided to have a field, MS Dhoni, continuing his great run with the bat this season, smashed a 25-ball 43* to take CSK to a respectable 177/5. He showed his class and experience and scored 36 runs in a fifth-wicket 54-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to give CSK bowlers a good total to bowl at.

Sadly for the visitors, Gill and Karthik proved to be too good as KKR comfortably chased down the target.